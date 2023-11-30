HamberMenu
Prakasam man gets 20 years in jail for sexually assaulting minor girl

November 30, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - ONGOLE

The Hindu Bureau

A 53-year-old man from Darsi in Prakasam district on Thursday was sentenced to 20 years in jail and fined ₹1,000 for sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl in 2020.

The Prakasam District Legal Services Authority has been told to provide the minor with a compensation of ₹50,000.

According to the prosecution, the convict, Ch.Venkateswara Reddy, sexually assaulted the girl on April 16, 2020, when her parents were away working in a farm. The Darsi police later booked him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and arrested him.

The sentence was pronounced by POCSO Act Court Judge M.A. Somasekharand.

Superintendent of Police Malika Garg said there would be zero tolerance for sexual offences against women and children. The police would ensure stringent punishment to the culprits, she said and congratulated the personnel led by Darsi Deputy Superintendent of Police K. Prakasa Rao for securing the conviction.

