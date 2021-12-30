Prakasam gets good representation in CPI(M)’s new State committee

Opposing neo-liberal policies of Union and State govt.s our main task: State Secretary

Leaders from Prakasam district have got plum posts in the newly-formed State committee of the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

Its new State Secretary V.Srinivasa Rao hails from Kellampalli village, near Marripudi, in the district. Prakasam district East and West committees secretaries Punati Anjaneyulu and Sd. Haneef figured in the new State committee as also Jala Anjaiah from S.N. Padu and Y.S.Siddiah from Gangavaram.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao, who will chalk out programmes to strengthen the party in the State ahead of the next general elections, has been involved in people’s movement from his student days and served the party in various capacities at the State and Central level.

Opposing neo-liberal economic policies, pursued vigorously by both the Union and State governments, would be the main task of the new committee that would also strive to deny any foothold for the “communal” Bharatiya Janata Party in the State, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said.

The government headed by the saffron party at the Centre had allegedly meted out a raw deal to the State by not fulfilling the promises at the time of bifurcation and denied assistance for development of the backward regions in the State, including Prakasam, Rayalaseema and north Coastal Andhra, he said during a conversation with The Hindu.

He had also worked in CPI(M) frontal organisations like Students Federation of India, Democratic Youth Federation of India and Andhra Pradesh Agricultural Workers Union before moving to New Delhi to become a member of the party Central Committee.