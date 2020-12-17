Prakasam gears up for rollout of vaccination programme

Nurses getting trained; five each selected from all villages to get the shot

The health officials in Prakasam district geared up for rolling out the vaccination programme and five persons each were selected for vaccination from each of the villages. The medical staff members at the grassroots level were being trained to administer the shots, said Prakasam District Medical and Health Officer P.Ratnavalli, while overseeing the preparation of an action plan to roll it out as and when the State Government gives the green signal.

Meanwhile, continuing with the positive trend, no deaths were reported in the two districts of South Coastal Andhra and the number of active cases also declined to little over 800 as more persons recovered in the last 24 hours.

Daily count

The death toll remained unchanged at 1,082 with Prakasam district accounting for 578 deaths so far and SPSR Nellore district for 504 deaths.

With 29 new cases in the last 24 hours, the overall coronavirus caseload rose slightly to 1,25,256, according to a health bulletin released by the State Government on Wednesday night. The number of active cases dipped to 822 as 73 patients clocked recovery in Nellore and Prakasam, pushing the recovery rate to 98.88% while the national average stood at a little over 95.21%.

In SPSR Nellore district, 17 new cases were registered during the period taking the total number of positive cases to 63,414 out of which the active cases stand at 576 after 45 persons recovered. So far, the district registered 62,838 recoveries.

Of the over 6,500 persons subjected to testing in Prakasam district in the last 24 hours, only 21 of them tested positive for the disease. The district has been witnessing zero deaths for over a week. The number of active cases declined further to 246. The condition of two of the 112 patients under treatment in the 12 COVID-19 hospitals in the district remained critical, while the others received treatment at home. Only 10 patients needed oxygen support.