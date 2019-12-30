Prakasam farmers support agitation in Amaravati against shifting of Capital

Farmer organisations in Prakasam district have urged the Centre to intervene and put an end to the three-capital move of the YSR Congress Party government.

Farmers organisations, cutting across their partyline, in a resolution on Sunday, expressed solidarity with their counterparts in Amaravati who have been agitating against the three-capital proposal.

The meeting, organised by the Acharya N.G. Ranga Kisan Sabha here, decided to form a joint action committee to agitate in support of the Amaravati Parirakshana Samiti.

Presiding, sabha president A.Venkateswara Rao said Amaravati was decided as the State capital only after adoption of a unanimous resolution in the State Assembly and it was not proper to now locate the Executive capital at Visakhapatnam and Judicial capital at Kurnool, while retaining the Legislative capital at Amaravati.

The Centre could give a direction to the State government not to change the location of the capital on which crores of rupees had already been pumped in under the provisions of the AP State Reorganisation Act, opined its general secretary Chunchu Seshaiah. The meeting also demanded steps to accelerate development of the backward Prakasam district by locating early a public sector port at Ramayapatnam and developing a mega industrial park in Donakonda.

Move deplored

Prakasam district Rythu Sangam president M. Srinivasa Rao said it was unwise to change the capital from Amaravati which was equidistant from every nook and corner of the State.

TDP Prakasam district president D. Janardhana Rao lamented that it had become a habit for the YSRCP government to change the policy decisions taken by the previous TDP government without any reason.

The BJP ryots wing State executive member Lanka Sambasiva Rao said development should be decentralised and not administration.

Jana Sena Party legal advisor Sunkara Saibabu, Indian Medical Association member G. Raj Vimal, Prakasam District Writers’ Association president B. Hanuma Reddy, Ongole Bar Association president B. Bhaskar Rao also extended their support to Amaravati farmers.