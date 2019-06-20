Prakasam farmers pray for favourable kharif

With the Indian Meteorological Department predicting a near-normal monsoon, farmers prepared their fields and prayed for a favourable cropping season this kharif across Prakasam district on Wednesday.
Prakasam district Collector K. Bhaskar took part in rituals associated with ‘Yeruvaka Sambaralu’ at Madiralapadu village near N.G.Padu, marking the beginning of the kharif season.
Permanent solution
Speaking on the occasion, he said the first phase of the Veligonda project would be completed in 2020 to find a permanent solution to water-related issues of people in the drought-prone district.
Bank loans and subsidised farm inputs would be arranged for all eligible farmers, said Mr. Bhaskar. Farmers offered prayers in front of Ongole bulls and women prepared sweet pongali on the occasion.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.