Prakasam farmers pray for favourable kharif

With the Indian Meteorological Department predicting a near-normal monsoon, farmers prepared their fields and prayed for a favourable cropping season this kharif across Prakasam district on Wednesday.

Prakasam district Collector K. Bhaskar took part in rituals associated with ‘Yeruvaka Sambaralu’ at Madiralapadu village near N.G.Padu, marking the beginning of the kharif season.

Permanent solution

Speaking on the occasion, he said the first phase of the Veligonda project would be completed in 2020 to find a permanent solution to water-related issues of people in the drought-prone district.

Bank loans and subsidised farm inputs would be arranged for all eligible farmers, said Mr. Bhaskar. Farmers offered prayers in front of Ongole bulls and women prepared sweet pongali on the occasion.