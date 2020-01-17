Prakasam farmers oppose three capitals move

The cattle wealth of farmers was displayed on Kanuma, the third day of the Makara Sankranti festival, in Prakasam district on Thursday.

The occasion was used by the farmers at Annambotlavaripalem, Parchur, Karamchedu and other places to express their resentment over the YSRCP government’s three capitals move, leaving in the lurch their counterparts in Amaravati, who had sacrificed their land for the sake of the State.

Taking out protest marches, they demanded that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy retain Amaravati as State capital.

Proud farmers tastefully decorated their pet Ongole bulls and cocks reared in the tracts between the rivers of Gundalakamma and Musi, and organised competitions to exhibit their valour.

Pious persons performed rites to appease their forefathers.

Meanwhile, ‘Gangireddu’ troupes went round the town wishing the very best to the people, who were liberal in giving the troupe members cash, new dresses and eatables.

Doctor couple Ch. Vamsi and Shantakumari inaugurated a variety of competitions, including rangoli, organised by the CPI(M)-led frontal organisations.

Women vied with one another in drawing eye-catching rangoli and youth flew kites at the two summer storage tank bunds. Traditional ‘paruveta’ was organised on the occasion.