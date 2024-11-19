 />
Prakasam district women police constables trained in drone camera usage

Around 300 police personnel have been trained as drone operators so far and drone-driven policing will be implemented in the district, says SP A.R. Damodhar

Published - November 19, 2024 08:54 pm IST - Ongole:

The Hindu Bureau
Prakasam SP A.R. Damodar demonstrating how to use a drone camera to woman constables at the district police office on Tuesday.

Prakasam district police on Tuesday launched a special training programme on the usage of drone cameras. As part of this initiative, Superintendent of Police (SP) A.R. Damodar operated a drone camera for training women police constables at the district police office. They were taught how to fly, rotate, navigate and direct the drones and provided key tips and techniques.

Mr. Damodar said that drone technology will be used for crime control, various bandobasts, preventing unwanted incidents in fairs or festivals, traffic regulation, preventing road accidents, bike races on highways, eve teasing, disasters, coastal patrolling and to keep surveillance on illegal activities such as smuggling drugs, manufacturing of illicit liquor, gambling dens, public drinking, and several other law and order violations.

The police personnel are being trained on drone technology and all the drones will be connected to the command control centre and monitored, he said. “Around 300 police personnel have been trained as drone operators so far and drone-driven policing will be implemented in the district,” the SP added.

