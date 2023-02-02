Prakasam district is poised for progress, says ZP Chairperson

February 02, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - ONGOLE

Prakasam district is poised for development, Zilla Parishad Chairperson Buchepalli Venkayamma said as the people celebrated the 54 th District Formation Day on February 2 ( Thursday).

Ms. Venkayamma, along with Joint Collector Abhishikth Kishore and other dignitaries, paid floral tributes to a statue of Statesman Tanguturi Prakasam Pantulu, who was also the Chief Minister of the first linguistic State of Andhra formed in 1953 by bifurcating the Madras Presidency.

The ZP Chairperson highlighted the concerted efforts being made by the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) to usher in all-round development of the district formed by clubbing together the most backward parts of Guntur, Kurnool and Nellore districts.

Speaking on the occasion, the Joint Collector said the district would witness accelerated development as the parched parts would get water from the mutli-crore Veligonda project, saying that it was on the verge of completion.

The ongoing Bengaluru-Vijayawada Expressway passing through the district would be a boon for the people. The infrastructure project all set for completion in three years would spur growth, he added.

The district administration organised a photo exhibition, highlighting the rich cultural heritage of the district. Students showcased their talent during the cultural programmes. People from different walks of life including lyricist P. Ananda Rao, Dr. Nalluri Ranga Rao, singer N. Sarath Babu, poet Nagabhairava Koteswara Rao’s brother Nagabhirava Adinarayana and Prakasam Pantulu’s great grandson T. Santhosh were felicitated on the occasion.