Prakasam completes first dose vaccine target

The second dose coverage is 74.3% in the district; there is no vaccine shortage, says official

The Prakasam district administration has achieved a milestone by administering first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to every eligible person.

With this, Prakasam becomes the third district in the State to achieve the feat after SPSR Nellore and Vizianagaram districts.

The relentless efforts of the health staff paid dividends as they succeeded in convincing the people to take the jab, said District Collector Pravin Kumar. The officials took the lead by getting themselves vaccinated in the first phase to remove any misapprehensions in the minds of people.

“We administered 12,594 first doses today, achieving the target of vaccinating 26,87,537 persons with the first dose,” Joint Collector T.S.Chetan said.

On the other hand, 74.3% of the district’s population was fully vaccinated as 19,96,727 people took both the doses. There is no vaccine shortage in the District, according to health officials who geared up for another challenge of administering the second dose to partially vaccinated people.