Prakasam Collector warns of strict action against baby gender prediction tests

Prakasam District Collector A.S. Dinesh Kumar has directed the officials to take strict action against those who violate the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act in the district. He presided over the district multi member appropriate authority meeting on the implementation of PCPNDT Act in the district on Monday.

On the occasion, he said: “Along with strict implementation of PCPNDT Act in the district, regular inspections must be conducted at the scanning centers across the district which have been granted permission under this Act. Also, the renewal approvals of these scanning centers must be checked regularly at the field level as per the rules.”

In this meeting, eight new applications and eight renewal applications were approved, while one application was rejected as part of scanning center permits. Additional SP Sridhar Rao, DMHO Dr. Suresh Kumar, and other members of NGOs have participated in the meeting.

