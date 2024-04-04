Prakasam Collector enquires about welfare in remote tribal village in Nallamala forest

April 04, 2024 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - ONGOLE

Prakasam district Collector A.S. Dinesh Kumar enquired about the welfare of the Chenchu and Sugali tribes living in Palutla village of Yerragondlapalem sub-division when he went there on April 3 (Wednesday) to take stock of the arrangements being made for the forthcoming elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

The residents of the village located in the Nallamala forest urged the Collector to provide roads and allot teachers for the Ashram School in the village. The tribal people, who cultivate chilli and cotton, said that agriculture officers be appointed in their village to help them get timely advisories on farm operations.

In response, Ms. Dinesh Kumar asked the ITDA officials accompanying him to introduce horticulture crops in the village. The Collector, during his maiden visit to the village, also enquired about the health, education, drinking water and other facilities available there.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sub-Collector Rahul Meena informed the Collector that the village had 961 voters and arrangements were being made for transportation of poll material.

The Collector urged the residents of this remote village to utilise their right to vote.

Poll percentage

“I request the villagers to call their family members who have migrated to other places for livelihood and ensure they cast their vote. In the previous election, Palutla village recorded a poll percentage of 70. We are trying to improve the figure to at least 80% this election,” Mr. Dinesh Kumar said.

He instructed Mandal Revenue Officer (Tahsildar) Soma Naik and the police to ensure the necessary security arrangements during the elections.

Yerragondlapalem Sub-Collector Rahul Meena, Srisailam Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) Project Director Ravindra Reddy, Deputy Director (Project Tiger) Vignesh Appavu, Sub-DFO A. Venu, and District Tribal Welfare Officer Jagannadha Rao and other officers accompanied the Collector.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.