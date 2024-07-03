Prakasam Collector assures quick completion of Veligonda project

Prakasam District Collector A. Tamim Ansaria visited the Poola Subbaiah Veligonda Project in Markapuram on Tuesday to inspect the ongoing construction works, and said it would be completed quickly.

The multi-crore project, which was designed to supply Krishna water to the villages of Prakasam, Nellore and Kadapa districts, has been delayed due to various reasons. She assured the local villagers that all steps would be taken to complete the project at the earliest.

She inspected the construction works of the project and resettlement colonies being set up. She asked the officials about the present status of the project and spoke to the people of Kalanuthala, a flooded village in Peda Araveedu mandal of the district. She spoke to them about the drinking water supply and infrastructural facilities in the village.

The villagers informed the Collector that they have been displaced due to the irrigation project. They were ready to vacate the village if they were given reasonable compensation, they said, adding that they have sought an extension of the cut-off date for identifying displaced persons. The Collector said that she would take these matters to the attention of the government.

Ms Ansaria also visited a rehabilitation colony allotted to the project oustees at Vemulakota village in Markapuram mandal. She inspected the arrangements made so far to provide basic infrastructure in the colony, such as an intake well being constructed to supply water to residents.

Irrigation Department officials explained to her the works being done to distribute water to the four constituencies of the district. Besides Vemulakota, the Collector also visited the rehabilitation and reconstruction colonies in Idupur-I, Idupur-II and Devarajugattu villages to speak to the affected people.

Markapuram MLA Kandula Narayana Reddy met the Collector and asked her to take steps to ensure that the project is completed quickly. He assured to submit the latest report to the State government in this regard. He also sought a solution to the problem of drinking water in the constituency and also to increase the number of water tanks.