Prakasam Barrage gate 69 would be repaired in a day or two: Nimmala Ramanaidu

Minister for Water Resources Nimmala Ramanaidu has stated that Gate 69 of Prakasam Barrage, constructed across river Krishna in Vijayawada, would be repaired in a day or two. The repair works would be taken up as soon as the flood water recedes, he said.

The Minister along with the engineering expert and Government Advisor Kannaiah Naidu inspected Gate 69 which was damaged after three docked boats washed down from the upstream hit the Barrage gate strongly.

Later, speaking to reporters, he said that there was no impending danger to the Barrage. The government was taking all necessary steps to repair the gate and would ensure that such incidents would not recur in future. The previous government had utterly neglected the maintenance of the reservoirs in the State and because of that the people were suffering, he said.

Mr. Kannaiah Naidu said that the counterweight of the gate broke in the incident. New boxes were designed to take up the repair work. Measures were being taken to close the gate even if the counterweight was not there. The counterweight would be in place by the time the gate was lifted next time. As only one gate was damaged, the remaining gates can be operated as usual. The damage was not to the extent the people feared. The boats would be removed before the gates were closed. A decision would be taken shortly, he said.

Mr. Kannaiah Naidu played a key role in installing five stop logs at the 19th crest gate of the Tungabhadra Dam. The team led by him worked tirelessly for three consecutive days to install the gate. The gate of the Tungabhadra Dam was washed away in floods to river Tungabhadra recently.

It may be recalled that about five boats drifted away towards the Barrage from upstream on Monday, and a boat hit gate 69 damaging the counterweight. Of the five, one boat washed away downstream in the flood waters, while three could be seen. It is learnt that another boat could be seen lying beneath the gates. Two boats were lying between 67, 68 and 69 gates, obstructing the free flow of flood.

The officials are making arrangements to remove the boats once the flood receded. The Water Resources department (WRD) officials felt that the damaged gate would pose a threat if it was not repaired immediately.

Last year also, a boat got stuck in a gate for 10 days, and the WRD officials had to work tirelessly to remove the boat.

