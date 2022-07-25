Prakasam Barrage 20 gates closed 

A day after lifting all the crest gates of Prakasam Barrage here, the Water Resources Department (WRD) officials closed 20 gates in view of receding floods. They lifted 50 gates to a height of one foot and discharged flood water into the sea on Monday.

As much as 36,750 cusecs of floodwater was let out into the sea. The department also released 5,275 cusecs of water into the canals.

According to information, 56,240 cusecs of excess water was released downstream of the Prakasam Barrage at 6 am. Later, the flood from Telangana gradually decreased and the officers closed 20 gates of the barrage.

Meanwhile, 20,055 cusecs of the flood was coming from Keesara, 13,594 cusecs of water from Wazenapalli and 7,038 cusecs were coming from Paleru tributaries.

Vijayawada Irrigation Circle Superintendent Engineer (SE) Sesham Tirumala Rao said the department was on high alert in view of heavy rains in Telangana, and water released from the Pulichintala Project. Instructions were given to all departments concerned to take the necessary steps to avoid any untoward incident, he said.