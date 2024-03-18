ADVERTISEMENT

Praja Galam: TDP-BJP-JSP alliance urges CEC to act against ‘derelict’ police officers

March 18, 2024 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

DGP, DG (Intelligence), IG and Palnadu district SP blamed for inconvenience that was ‘‘deliberately caused to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’‘ at the venue and the disturbances that marred the meeting

The Hindu Bureau

A delegation of the TDP-BJP-JSP alliance met Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena on March 18 (Monday) and submitted to him a copy of the letter written by them to the Chief Election Commissioner of India (CEC), seeking stringent action against the police officers responsible for the inconvenience that was ‘‘deliberately caused to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and disturbances that marred the Praja Galam meeting’‘ at Chilakaluripet on March 17. They demanded that the police officers concerned should be removed from the respective positions and kept away till the elections are completed.

TDP Polit Bureau member Varla Ramaiah, State organising secretary K. Buchi Ram Prasad, BJP State media cell in-charge Pathuri Nagabhushanam, Minority Morcha State president Sk. Baji and JSP handloom cell president Chillapalli Srinivasa Rao and the party’s Krishna district president B. Ramakrishna said that the visit of Mr. Modi has been duly intimated to the Director General of Police (DGP) K.V. Rajendranath Reddy well in advance i.e., on March 12, 2024 through a letter by TDP State president K. Atchannaidu but the arrangements were awful as the police officers concerned were callous in doing the required preparations.

‘’The DGP, DG (Intelligence) P.S.R. Anjaneyulu, IG G. Pala Raju and Palnadu district Superintendent of Police Y. Ravi Sankar Reddy have miserably failed in providing adequate security at the venue and controlling the crowds. As a result, the crowds surged towards the stage, which resulted in the interruptions of the sound system. This caused a lot of inconvenience to Mr. Modi. Besides, the power supply was cut off for about 11 minutes. The Prime Minister himself had to request the public to stay away from the poles but the police remained as mute spectators,’‘ they alleged.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

‘’The police did not even allow Mr. Naidu and Mr. Kalyan to present bouquets, shawls and mementos to Mr. Modi even after the SPG personnel scanned the objects. Such was their highhanded behaviour. People were seen roaming in the ‘D-Zone’ earlier. It, therefore, appears that the local police, in connivance with the ruling YSR Congress Party, planned to sabotage the meeting,’‘ they alleged.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US