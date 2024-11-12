Praja Darbar in every Panchayat of Kuppam constituency from November 13

The Kuppam constituency, represented by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, will now feature a public grievance redressal system in every Panchayat to address the people’s issues on a real-time basis.

Titled ‘Praja Darbar-Mana Panchayati Vaddaku Mana Prabhutvam’, the first meeting will be conducted on Wednesday (November 13) at Kangundhi village by Kuppam Area Development Authority (KADA) Project Director Vikas Marmat.

Field level officials from 26 government departments will be available at the village secretariat building for queries to ensure immediate resolution of complaints. Graduates MLC Kancharla Srikanth, APSRTC vice-chairman P.S. Muniratnam and other public representatives will also be available at the event.

