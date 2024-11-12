ADVERTISEMENT

Praja Darbar in every Panchayat of Kuppam constituency from November 13

Published - November 12, 2024 09:12 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The Hindu Bureau

The Kuppam constituency, represented by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, will now feature a public grievance redressal system in every Panchayat to address the people’s issues on a real-time basis.

Titled ‘Praja Darbar-Mana Panchayati Vaddaku Mana Prabhutvam’, the first meeting will be conducted on Wednesday (November 13) at Kangundhi village by Kuppam Area Development Authority (KADA) Project Director Vikas Marmat.

Field level officials from 26 government departments will be available at the village secretariat building for queries to ensure immediate resolution of complaints. Graduates MLC Kancharla Srikanth, APSRTC vice-chairman P.S. Muniratnam and other public representatives will also be available at the event.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US