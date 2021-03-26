Praja Arogya Vedika urges Jagan to check second COVID wave

The Praja Arogya Vedika (PAV) has appealed to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to initiate stringent measures to check the spread of a second wave of COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh.

In a letter to the Chief Minister on Friday, PAV general secretary T. Kameswara Rao, while commending the State government for taking proactive steps to check the spread of the pandemic in the State, said that the second wave was spreading fast and stringent measures were need to test, trace and treat those affected by COVID-19.

He also sought identification of the contact sources of COVID-19 patients, complete treatment of patients by the government, increase of COVID-19 hospitals and appointment of doctors and healthcare staff for treatment of COVID patients, provision of drugs, PPE kits and basic amenities and strict enforcement of the ‘SMS protocol’ — sanitiser, masks and social distancing — even for those who have already taken the vaccine.

Mr. Kameswara Rao also sought strict implementation of COVID-19 protocols at all public places like malls, bus stations and wine shops and provision of vaccination free of cost to all people.