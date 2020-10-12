Praja Arogya Vedika seeks revised protocol for COVID-19 treatment

‘Widespread attack, mutations and variations of the virus are being noticed among patients’

The government should come out with a revised protocol for treatment of COVID-19, after comprehensive research and a study on long-term health impact on persons, who have recovered from COVID-19, according to Praja Arogya Vedika (PAV) general secretary T. Kameswara Rao and president M.V. Ramanayya.

In a letter to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, the PAV leaders noted that widespread attack, mutations and variations of the virus were being noticed among patients. This calls for a revised protocol of treatment whether 28 or 90 days, to instil confidence among people.

The total number of cases recorded in the country as on October 11, was 69,79,423. There is no specific medicine and vaccine. The cases are continuously rising even as medical experts are not in a position to estimate as to how long the pandemic is going to last or whether it would increase further or a second wave of virus attack would be there.

It is good to note that in our country the recovery rate is high and approximately more than 6.08 million people have recovered from the disease. The subject of concern is that among the post-COVID patients, even after 21 or 28 days, the patients are still complaining about persistent cough, fatigue, body aches, breathing issues, fever, heart, kidney, liver and associated problems.

Many recovered patients are still taking the COVID-19 protocol medicines like steroids and blood thinners, and above all, these the patients are becoming panicky, leading to a lot of mental agony, and compelling them to take other medications, the PAV leaders said.