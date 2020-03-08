Prahlad Modi visits Ahobilam

The younger brother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Prahlad Modi, visited the Ahobilam Math on Saturday. He offered prayers at the mutt and received the blessings of the Peethadhipati.

Later, Mr. Modi visited the Lower Ahobilam temple and had darshan of Sri Prahladavarada and Amruthavalli Thayar.

He visited the local Zilla Parishad high school and distributed books written by him. He later left for Nandyal and from there to Hyderabad.

Mr. Modi's three-day devotional tour of Kurnool came to an end on Saturday. He visited the Srisailam Bhramaraba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple and Mahanandi Temple. He offered special prayers at both the temples.

The brother of the Prime Minister was accompanied by former MP Gangula Pratap Reddy and former cotton board director C. Srinivas Reddy.