Andhra Pradesh

Prahlad Modi visits Ahobilam

He distributes books to students of ZP high school

The younger brother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Prahlad Modi, visited the Ahobilam Math on Saturday. He offered prayers at the mutt and received the blessings of the Peethadhipati.

Later, Mr. Modi visited the Lower Ahobilam temple and had darshan of Sri Prahladavarada and Amruthavalli Thayar.

He visited the local Zilla Parishad high school and distributed books written by him. He later left for Nandyal and from there to Hyderabad.

Mr. Modi's three-day devotional tour of Kurnool came to an end on Saturday. He visited the Srisailam Bhramaraba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple and Mahanandi Temple. He offered special prayers at both the temples.

The brother of the Prime Minister was accompanied by former MP Gangula Pratap Reddy and former cotton board director C. Srinivas Reddy.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 8, 2020 12:44:59 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/prahlad-modi-visits-ahobilam/article31012168.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY