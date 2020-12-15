Pragathisheela Karmika Samakhya State joint secretary arrested

VISAKHAPATNAM

15 December 2020 19:05 IST

She has links with the Maoists, say police

The district police on Tuesday arrested A. Annapurna alias Anita, State joint secretary of Pragathisheela Karmika Samakhya (PKS), for her alleged links with the CPI (Maoists).

A few weeks ago, the police arrested one Pangi Naganna of Pedabayalu and Guntur Police had arrested one K. Chaitanya, for their links with the Maoists. In the FIRs, both had alleged mentioned Annapurna and her alleged links with the party leaders.

In the FIR filed at Munchingput police station, Naganna had mentioned that he had escorted Annapurna to meet Central Committee member Akkiraju Haragopal alias RK. RK had reportedly instructed her to enhance Maoist activities in North Andhra regions and also step up relationships with labour and trade union members in factories located in Visakhapatnam and recruit them into the armed fold of the party. He also advised her to organise dharnas, rallies and rasta rokos with the cooperation of labour.

According to Narsipatnam OSD Satish Kumar, the PKS joint secretary was arrested under various sections, including UAPA, and will be sent in remand.

Meanwhile, rights organisations claimed that the arrest was unlawful and invoking UAPA was not justified.