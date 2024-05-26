Practising yoga necessary to maintain physical and mental health, says NTR District Joint Collector

NTR District Joint Collector P. Sampath Kumar participated as the chief guest in the valedictory of the free summer yoga classes, organised by the Amaravati Yoga and Aerobics Association, at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation stadium in Vijayawada on May 26 (Sunday), and handed over certificates of appreciation to participants. Speaking on the occasion, he stressed the importance of how yoga can reduce one’s dependency on medicines and how it is necessary to maintain one’s physical and mental health.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.