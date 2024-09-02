ADVERTISEMENT

Practical demo of CPR techniques given to students in Tirupati

Published - September 02, 2024 07:49 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau

A demonstration on ‘Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) Techniques’ was jointly conducted by Sri Padmavati Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam’s (SPMVV) Department of Women’s Studies, National Sanskrit University’s (NSU) Health Centre and Department of Education, here on Monday.

The event, inaugurated by NSU Vice-Chancellor G.S.R. Krishnamurthi, was aimed at imparting Basic Life Support (BLS) techniques to the students and staff members of various educational institutions.

Mr. Krishnamurthi stressed the significance of CPR and its awareness among the masses so as to help the patient survive the golden hour. SVIMS University cardiology professor V. Vanaja explained the importance of CPR during emergencies such as cardiac arrest and obstructed airways. Fifty participants attended the event and gained hands-on experience in CPR.

