Prabodha Seva Samithi celebrates Sri Krishna Janmasthami at Vizianagaram

Prabodha Seva Samithi-Indu Jnana Vedika president Vanapalli Sankara Rao on Monday said that Lord Krishna’s teachings are relevant for all generations.

The association organised Sri Krishna Janmasthami celebrations at the Gurajada Kala Bharati premises here, with various spiritual activities and cultural events. Members of the association took an oath to promote their ideology of Thraitha Siddhantam. A celestial procession was also taken out.

Mr. Sankara Rao said that similar celebrations were organised in Boddham, Rajam, Gajapathinagaram, Bobbili and Nellimarla, urging people to take part in the events which will continue till August 30.

