GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Prabodha Seva Samithi celebrates Sri Krishna Janmasthami at Vizianagaram

Published - August 26, 2024 06:36 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Prabodha Seva Samithi members taking an oath during the Janmasthami’s celebrations in Vizianagaram on Monday.

Prabodha Seva Samithi members taking an oath during the Janmasthami’s celebrations in Vizianagaram on Monday.

Prabodha Seva Samithi-Indu Jnana Vedika president Vanapalli Sankara Rao on Monday said that Lord Krishna’s teachings are relevant for all generations.

The association organised Sri Krishna Janmasthami celebrations at the Gurajada Kala Bharati premises here, with various spiritual activities and cultural events. Members of the association took an oath to promote their ideology of Thraitha Siddhantam. A celestial procession was also taken out.

Mr. Sankara Rao said that similar celebrations were organised in Boddham, Rajam, Gajapathinagaram, Bobbili and Nellimarla, urging people to take part in the events which will continue till August 30.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / religious festival or holiday

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.