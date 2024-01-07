ADVERTISEMENT

Prabhu Deva hogs limelight at Mohan Babu University Sports Day celebrations

January 07, 2024 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A.D. Rangarajan

Noted film actor and choreographer Prabhu Deva inaugurating the Annual Sports Day at Mohan Babu University (MBU) in Tirupati on Sunday. MBU Chancellor M. Mohan Babu and Pro-Chancellor Vishnu Manchu are in the picture. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Film star, choreographer and director Prabhu Deva became the centre of attraction at the annual Sports Day celebrations of the Mohan Babu University (MBU) and Sree Vidyanikethan International School at the A. Rangampet campus on Sunday.

Accompanied by fellow actors and MBU chancellor M. Mohan Babu, pro-chancellor Manchu Vishnu and Mr. Prabhu Deva participated in the slow march conducted by the school band and NCC students. They hoisted the sports flag and lit the torch to formally declare the event open.

The event included the formation of pyramids, an equestrian show (display with horses), dance performance, after which prizes were distributed to the winners of various events.

Mr. Prabhu Deva also attended the Freshers’ Day event and appreciated Dr. Mohan Babu for his commitment to giving quality education. Vice-chancellor Nagraj Rama Rao and registrar K. Sarathy participated in the event.

