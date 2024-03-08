ADVERTISEMENT

‘Prabhotsavam’ marks Maha Sivaratri celebrations at Srisailam temple

March 08, 2024 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - TIRUPATI/NANDYAL

Devotees from Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka throng the Srikalahasti temple; ‘Siva-Parvati Kalyanam’ will be performed on March 9

A D Rangarajan
The Srikalahasti temple witnessed a heavy rush on the occasion of Maha Sivaratri on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Sri Mallikarjuna Swamy Devasthanam at Srisailam in Nandyal district and Srikalahastheeswara Swamy temple in Srikalahasti of Tirupati district witnessed huge footfalls on the occasion of ‘Maha Sivaratri’ on March 8 (Friday).

At Srisailam, the presiding deities were taken out in a grand procession as part of ‘Prabhotsavam’ in the evening. Folk artforms such as Chekka Bhajana, Thappetachindu, Kolatam, etc were performed during the procession. ‘Nandi Vahana Seva’ was performed on the auspicious occasion. ‘Lingodbhava Maha Rudrabhishekam’ was performed in the evening, followed by ‘Kalyanotsavam’ performed around the midnight.

Collector K. Srinivasulu said that around 8 lakh devotees offered prayers at the temple since the start of the annual Brahmotsavams on March 1. The district administration was extending all support to the Devasthanam in ensuring food and accommodation to the devotees, maintenance of sanitation, drinking water, darshan queue lines, distribution of prasadam, parking of vehicles and medical camps.

Devotees from across Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka thronged the Srikalahasti temple on Friday. Thousands of devotees offered prayers at Sri Kapileswara Swamy temple in Tirupati. ‘Bhogi Theru’ procession was taken out. The ‘Siva-Parvati Kalyanam’ will be performed on March 9 (Saturday).

