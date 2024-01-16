ADVERTISEMENT

Prabhalu Teertham, a visual treat for Konaseema visitors

January 16, 2024 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - AMBAJIPETA

An interesting aspect of the 400-year-old ritual, held in the lush green paddy fields of the Konaseema region of Andhra Pradesh, is that it is not associated with any temple

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu

Locals taking out a procession of chariots of Lord Shiva during the Prabhalu Teertham, at Jaggannathota in Ambedkar Konaseema district on Tuesday.

Scores of locals representing 11 villages took out a procession of village chariots, known locally as ‘Prabhalu’, and immersed them in the Godavari canal at Jagganna Thota in Ambedkar Konaseema district on Tuesday. A large number of people viewed the ceremony which draws visitors from across the State.

The procession of chariots, on which Lord Shiva is seated, is taken through the lush green paddy fields and canals during the famed Prabhalu Teertham. For over four centuries, the ritual has been celebrated by a group of 11 villages in Ambajipeta mandal in the Konaseema region on Kanuma day during the Sankranti festival.

An interesting aspect of the ritual is that it is not associated with any temple. Each village brings its own chariot, and all of the chariots congregate at Jaggannathota, where they are displayed to visitors.

Locals attach great significance to the festival, and take pride in carrying the chariot from their village to the common venue. They take great care to ensure that the chariots are not damaged in any way while crossing the irrigation canal on their way to Jagganna Thota, even as they are surrounded by hordes of people vying for a closer look of the deity.

The festival is of immense significance in the region, and attracts a large number of visitors from across the State.

Guarded by police personnel, the immersion of the chariots went off peacefully. The Prabhalu Teertham is the most important aspect of the Sankranti festival in the Konaseema region.

