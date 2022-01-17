‘Prabhalu’ add grandeur to Sankranti

The tastefully decorated ‘Prabhalu’ on display in Ambajipeta mandal in East Godavari district.

AMBAJIPETA (EAST GODAVARI)

17 January 2022 08:31 IST

The festival of chariots is unique to the Konaseema region

Scores of men on Sunday took out grand processions of the chariots, locally known as ‘Prabhalu’, on which the idols of Lord Siva are taken out through the paddy fields, during the three-day Sankranti festival in East Godavari district.

The ‘Prabhalu’ event is unique to the Konaseema region of the district.

Advertising

Advertising

Jagganna Thota in Ambajipeta mandal is the major place where most chariots are displayed on the ‘Kanuma’ day.

The district police said that the chariots gathered at Jagganna Thota from 16 areas on Sunday.

The exhibition of the chariots will continue at Jagganna Thota on Monday too. On Saturday, at least a dozen chariots were displayed in Kothapeta mandal.

In the ritual, only men will carry the chariots on their shoulders through the paddy fields from their areas to the designated place. Children and people from other walks of life follow them. The chariots pass through the agricultural fields and canals.

These processions will be taken out in the villages after the chariots are brought back from the designated site. People from across the district throng the ritual to witness the beauty of Konaseema.