Prabhakar Reddy, son in Kadapa prison

ANANTAPUR

14 June 2020 23:13 IST

Prolonged deliberations preceded the decision

Former TDP legislator J.C. Prabhakar Reddy and his son Ashmit, arrested in the BS-III trailer lorries case, were lodged in the Kadapa Central Prison on Sunday.

They were remanded to judicial custody for 14 days and sent to the Reddipalli District Jail on Saturday. Permission was sought later in the night to lodge them in the Kadapa Central Prison. They were shifted to the district on Sunday.

