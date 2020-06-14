Andhra PradeshANANTAPUR 14 June 2020 23:13 IST
Comments
Prabhakar Reddy, son in Kadapa prison
Updated: 14 June 2020 23:13 IST
Prolonged deliberations preceded the decision
Former TDP legislator J.C. Prabhakar Reddy and his son Ashmit, arrested in the BS-III trailer lorries case, were lodged in the Kadapa Central Prison on Sunday.
They were remanded to judicial custody for 14 days and sent to the Reddipalli District Jail on Saturday. Permission was sought later in the night to lodge them in the Kadapa Central Prison. They were shifted to the district on Sunday.
Why you should pay for news - know more
More In Andhra Pradesh
Read more...