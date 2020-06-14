Andhra Pradesh

Prabhakar Reddy, son in Kadapa prison

Prolonged deliberations preceded the decision

Former TDP legislator J.C. Prabhakar Reddy and his son Ashmit, arrested in the BS-III trailer lorries case, were lodged in the Kadapa Central Prison on Sunday.

They were remanded to judicial custody for 14 days and sent to the Reddipalli District Jail on Saturday. Permission was sought later in the night to lodge them in the Kadapa Central Prison. They were shifted to the district on Sunday.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 14, 2020 11:15:21 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/prabhakar-reddy-son-in-kadapa-prison/article31828719.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY