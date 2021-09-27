Prabhakar Reddy begins tour of constituencies

ANANTAPUR

27 September 2021 00:48 IST

‘Aim is to strengthen TDP base in district’

TDP leader and Tadipatri Municipal Chairman J.C. Prabhakar Reddy on Sunday began his tour of various constituencies in Anantapur district “to strengthen the party base.”

Mr. Prabhakar Reddy toured Bukkapatnam and Kochuruvu mandals in Puttaparthi Assembly constituency and met party workers.

Later, addressing the media in Puttaparthi, Mr. Prabhakar said he would continue to tour various places to strengthen the party and boost confidence in the party workers.

“I have no enemies in the party and my aim is to see N. Chandrababu Naidu as Chief Minister again, and that is possible only by activating the party workers,” he said.

Calling for an united effort to strengthen the party in the district, Mr. Prabhakar said he was ready to do anything to ensure the party regained its glory and prestige.

“I do not have the capacity to make leaders win or lose, but can enthuse the party workers to work more dedicatedly in the elections, and that can change the party’s fate,” he said.