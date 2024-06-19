ADVERTISEMENT

Prabhakar Reddy alleges ‘bias’ against his family by YSRCP government

Published - June 19, 2024 07:11 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

If justice was not done, he would stage a demonstration outside Deputy Transport Commissioner Shivprasad’s residence and pursue legal action against those responsible for the baseless bus seizures, warns former Tadpatri MLA

The Hindu Bureau

Former MLA and Tadipatri Municipal Chairman J.C. Prabhakar Reddy addressing a press meet at Tadipatri in Anantapur district on Wednesday.

Former Tadipatri MLA J.C. Prabhakar Reddy has raised allegations against the previous YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government, asserting that he and his son, the current TDP’s Tadipatri MLA J.C. Ashmit Reddy, were unjustly sent to jail without due diligence.

Speaking to the media here on Wednesday, Mr. Prabhakar Reddy contended that the procurement of BS-4 vehicles was in adherence to Supreme Court regulations, emphasising that the vendors of these vehicles were the culpable parties.

Referring to the surrender of similar vehicles in Punjab, Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh, Mr. Prabhakar Reddy lamented the purported bias in Andhra Pradesh during the Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy government. He said that while cases were pursued against them as buyers, the sellers evaded scrutiny. He decried the untimely arrests of his family members at midnight despite their innocence.

Mr. Prabhakar Reddy deplored the ‘unwarranted’ confiscations of their route buses in Andhra Pradesh during Jagan’s tenure, citing trivial rationales such as the absence of a first aid kit. Alleging bias by Deputy Transport Commissioner Shivprasad against his family, Mr. Prabhakar Reddy vowed to take legal recourse through the High Court to address the perceived injustices.

He cautioned that if justice was not done to him, he would stage a demonstration outside Shivprasad’s residence and pursue legal action against those responsible for the baseless bus seizures.

