GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Prabhakar Reddy alleges ‘bias’ against his family by YSRCP government

If justice was not done, he would stage a demonstration outside Deputy Transport Commissioner Shivprasad’s residence and pursue legal action against those responsible for the baseless bus seizures, warns former Tadpatri MLA

Published - June 19, 2024 07:11 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

The Hindu Bureau
Former MLA and Tadipatri Municipal Chairman J.C. Prabhakar Reddy addressing a press meet at Tadipatri in Anantapur district on Wednesday.

Former MLA and Tadipatri Municipal Chairman J.C. Prabhakar Reddy addressing a press meet at Tadipatri in Anantapur district on Wednesday.

Former Tadipatri MLA J.C. Prabhakar Reddy has raised allegations against the previous YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government, asserting that he and his son, the current TDP’s Tadipatri MLA J.C. Ashmit Reddy, were unjustly sent to jail without due diligence.

Speaking to the media here on Wednesday, Mr. Prabhakar Reddy contended that the procurement of BS-4 vehicles was in adherence to Supreme Court regulations, emphasising that the vendors of these vehicles were the culpable parties.

Referring to the surrender of similar vehicles in Punjab, Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh, Mr. Prabhakar Reddy lamented the purported bias in Andhra Pradesh during the Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy government. He said that while cases were pursued against them as buyers, the sellers evaded scrutiny. He decried the untimely arrests of his family members at midnight despite their innocence.

Mr. Prabhakar Reddy deplored the ‘unwarranted’ confiscations of their route buses in Andhra Pradesh during Jagan’s tenure, citing trivial rationales such as the absence of a first aid kit. Alleging bias by Deputy Transport Commissioner Shivprasad against his family, Mr. Prabhakar Reddy vowed to take legal recourse through the High Court to address the perceived injustices.

He cautioned that if justice was not done to him, he would stage a demonstration outside Shivprasad’s residence and pursue legal action against those responsible for the baseless bus seizures.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.