Prabhakar declared elected

Former Minister K.E. Prabhakar was on Friday unanimously elected MLC of Kurnool Local Authorities Constituency after the two independents, Pulyala Nagi Reddy and Puli Jayaprakash Reddy, withdrew their nominations.
The byelection to the MLC seat was necessitated following the resignation of Silpa Chakrapani Reddy, who had quit the Telugu Desam Party and crossed over to the YSR Congress Party on the eve of the Nandyal Assembly byelection.
Joint Collector and Returning Officer V. Prasanna Venkatesh handed over the certificate of election to Mr. Prabhakar.
Deputy Chief Minister K.E. Krishnamurthy and District Cooperative Central Bank chairman M. Mallikarjuna Reddy were present.
TDP district president Somisetty Venkateswarlu, Valmiki Federation chairman B.T. Naidu, Mr. Mallikarjuna Reddy, and SC Corporation director A. Prabhakar distributed sweets amongst one another rejoicing the unanimous win.
