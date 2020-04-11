Andhra Pradesh

PPEs, masks distributed to GGH doctors, staff

District Collector Gandham Chandrudu and Assistant Collector M. Jahnavi handing over PPEs and N-95 masks to house surgeons and doctors at GGH in Anantapur.

No new positive cases reported from Anantapur

Anantapur district did not report any new COVID-19 positive case since 8 a.m. on Friday, giving a sigh of relief to the district administration and medical fraternity.

Doctors, house surgeons and staff nurses along with other paramedical personnel, who had expressed concern over lack of personal protection equipment and N-95 masks, were handed over those materials by District Collector Gandham Chandrudu and Assistant Collector M. Jahnavi at the Government General Hospital here on Saturday.

All junior doctors and house surgeons resumed duties on Saturday. The protection equipemt was handed over by the Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust to the District Collector on Friday. Mr. Chandrudu expressed gratitude at the gesture of the trust in supplying the materials worth ₹1.80 crore. “This will give immense boost to the confidence of personnel working in the care of COVID-19 patients,” the Collector added.

Mr. Chandrudu along with Ms. Jahnavi inspected the Bathalapalli hospital premises and other laboratory premises on Friday night, where a treatment and quarantine facility had been opened and the RDT also proposed to have COVID-19 testing facility, if the government permitted.

