Powers of various organs of State clearly defined, says A.P. Chief Justice

January 26, 2023 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh High Court (HC) Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra said every citizen owed a duty to the Constitution and he or she should be faithful to it so that its objectives could be achieved.

The judiciary was trying to do its best in the delivery of justice, he asserted, while observing that the powers and functions of various organs of the State were clearly laid down and their inter - se relation defined in no uncertain terms.

Participating as the chief guest at the 74th Republic Day celebrations at the HC near here on Thursday, Mr. Mishra asserted that the Indian judiciary had been at the forefront of protecting the interests of the marginalised sections.

He said the visionary leaders who attained independence in August 1947 realised that freedom without sovereignty would be futile. The outcome of the efforts they had made over the next two and a half years was the sacrosanct document of the Constitution.

The CJ said that the justice delivery system must be accessible to every one and an important step taken in that direction was making judgements and orders of the HC available in Telugu for better comprehension by the litigants and the general public at large.

It was being done in tune with the Supreme Court’s initiative to have its judgements translated into Hindi, Gujarati, Odia and Tamil.

Alongside digitization of judicial records, Mr. Mishra said the AP HC had decided to adopt Artificial Intelligence (AI) for better classification of cases and handling similar or batch matters and matters that could not wait for long as the legal principles had already been settled in some other cases by the HC.

AI would facilitate efficient and speedy delivery of justice. Besides, a new and fully functional 14-court room building would be ready for use in less than three months from now. It had a library with one lakh books and an e-library containing not only Indian but also foreign law journals.

Due importance had been given to utilising Information Technology tools for improving the functioning of courts, the CJ added.

Judges of the HC, Advocate General S. Sriram, AP HC Advocates’ Association president K. Janakirami Reddy, AP Bar Council chairman Ghanta Rama Rao and others were present.