Powergrid Corporation donated ₹70 lakh to set up blood component unit, says Red Cross Vizianagaram district chairman

February 10, 2024 07:04 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Indian Red Cross Society’s Vizianagaram district chairman K.R.D. Prasada Rao on Saturday said that Powergrid Corporation of India Limited (PGCL) provided ₹70 lakh for the establishment of blood component unit in the blood bank of IRCS. He inaugurated the blood donation camp in Tata AIA office on the occasion of its 25th anniversary.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, he said the PGCL’s initiative under Corporate Social Responsibility would help hundreds of patients with the optimum utilisation of blood.

He said that IRCS had applied to the government for necessary permissions for the installation of the unit. TATA AIA Manager Anil Yadav, the company representatives Hari krishna, Mohammed Ali, IRCS Public Relations Officer P. Ramu and others were present.