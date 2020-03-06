‘Power walk’ rally taken out in Kurnool

Kurnool

06 March 2020 01:18 IST

‘Govt. has created confidence among women by bringing out Disha Act’

Commemorating the international Women’s Day, to be celebrated on March 8, the Andhra Pradesh Mahila Commission chairperson Vasireddy Padma led a ‘Power Walk’ rally in the city on Thursday.

The rally kicked off at the Zilla Parishad and ended at the collectorate. Later, a meeting was held in the Sunaina Auditorium in the collectorate.

Speaking at the meeting, Ms. Padma said that the government is working hard to bring the Disha Act to full force. She added that even though the government only came into power about nine months ago, it has created confidence in women about safety.

Advertising

Advertising

District collector G. Veerapandian said that the district is lagging in women’s literacy. Development would only happen if women are literate, he said.

Mr. Veerapandian, while talking about women’s health, said that infant and mother mortality rates are high and told the authorities to work hard to improve women’s health.

Kurnool MLA Hafeez Khan, MEPMA project director Tirumaleswara Reddy and One Stop Centre officer Vijaya took part in the event.