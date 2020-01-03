Power utilities in State to be audited by PAG

Andhra Pradesh Principal Accountant General (Audit) L.V. Sudhir Kumar held a meeting with top officials of the Energy Department at Vidyut Soudha here on Thursday.

Mr. Sudhir Kumar said that a special audit of the State power utilities for the last five years would be conducted in the next few days and the report would be submitted in six months along with advice and suggestions.

Addressing the gathering, Energy Secretary N. Srikant said that steps were being taken to reduce wasteful expenditure from generation stage to distribution, and also to improve operational efficiency.

Mr. Srikant asserted that these measures would help in pulling the power utilities out of the red.

Regarding the audit, Mr. Srikant said that the department would ensure that the points raised during the process of verification of accounts would be dealt with appropriately in order to improve performance and utilise resources optimally.

AP-Genco Managing Director B. Sreedhar, AP-Transco Joint Managing Directors K.V.N. Chakradhar Babu and K. Venkateswara Rao, AP-SPDCL CMD J. Padma Janardhan Reddy, State Energy Conservation Mission CEO A. Chandrasekhar Reddy and A.P. Senior Deputy Accountant General V.M.V. Nawal Kishore were among those present.