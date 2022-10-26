Power utilities in Andhra Pradesh to focus on improving generation capacity, supply at affordable price and reduction of T&D losses

An inside view of the new 800 MW unit of the Sri Damodaram Sanjeevaiah Thermal Power Station in Nellore district. | Photo Credit: File photo

The power utilities in Andhra Pradesh are gearing up to implement a three-pronged strategy—enhancement of power generation capacity, providing quality power at affordable price and reducing transmission and distribution (T&D) losses.

As part of the plan to improve the power generation capacity, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate a 800-MW supercritical unit (Stage-II) of the Sri Damodaram Sanjeevaiah Thermal Power Station (SDSTPS) at Krishnapatnam in Nellore district on October 27 (Thursday).

Minister for Energy Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy visited the plant on Wednesday and reviewed the arrangements made for the Chief Minister’s visit. He also reviewed the power generation and supply position with Special Chief Secretary (Energy) K. Vijayanand, AP-GENCO Managing Director B. Sreedhar and other officers.

In view of the rising demand for energy, the thermal power plants at the SDSTPK Krishnapatnam Stage-II and Dr. NTTPS (800 MW) at Ibrahimpatnam are major steps towards enhancing power generation in the State, said the Minister.

“The 800 MW super critical unit at Krishnapatnam generates 19 million units of electricity per day and helps meet the rapidly increasing demand. The plant uses less amount of coal when compared to the normal thermal power units, thus reducing the negative impact on the environment. The Stage-II unit of the SDSTPS has been designed to run entirely on domestically-produced coal, which in turn will help reduce the cost of power generation,” said Mr. Ramachandra Reddy.

It is the first supercritical thermal power plant in the country in the public sector. In the first phase, two 800 units have been launched. The Chief Minister will launch another 800 MW unit on October 27. Works at the plant, which were delayed due to coronavirus pandemic, have been expedited, he said.

Informing that the power utilities has saved around ₹4,925 crore through cost-effective power purchases and other best practices in the last three years, the Minister said that measures had also been put in place to reduce the transmission and distribution losses. The transmission losses that were around 3.10 % in 2018-19 financial year, were reduced to 2.83% by May 2022.

Green energy

He also pointed out that to supply power to agriculture sector for the next 30 years, the government had entered into an agreement with the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), which would facilitate procurement of 7000 MW solar power in a phased manner.

“Despite severe shortage of power in other States, power utilities in Andhra Pradesh are able to meet the energy demand. The State had surpassed the national average consumption in October last year,” said the Minister.

APGENCO Director (Thermal) G. Chandrasekhar Raju, Director (Finance) B. Venkatesulu Reddy and other officials were present at the review meeting.