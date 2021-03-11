Power utilities brace for surge in demand during summer

With the State Load Dispatch Centre of APTransco and the Discoms expecting the grid demand to surpass 11,500 MW and the maximum daily energy requirement to touch 218 MU in the coming days due to summer, the power utilities are striving to ensure smooth supply to all the sectors.
Power consumption in the State had reached 213 MU on March 9, which was met successfully by the utilities.
In fact, the demand had risen significantly compared to 2017. The demand on March 9, 2017, was 161 MU. The demand had crossed 213 MU the same day in 2021, largely due to rising economic activity.
Keeping this in view, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the Energy Department to prepare an action plan to ensure uninterrupted supply during summer.
Accordingly, Energy Secretary N. Srikant instructed the officials to take steps.
The Discoms are contemplating buying power from the exchanges, while utilising the long -term power generation sources. Emphasis has been laid on maintaining the required coal stocks at the thermal plants and measures are being taken to avoid shutdowns.
Besides, utilisation of additional gas generation has been planned by the Discoms. Special attention is paid to power supply to the farm sector.
On its part, the Transco augmented the capacity of power transformers and took steps to avoid overloading of extra HT lines.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath