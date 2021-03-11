Power utilities brace for surge in demand during summer

Besides other steps, efforts are being made to avoid instances of shutdown

With the State Load Dispatch Centre of APTransco and the Discoms expecting the grid demand to surpass 11,500 MW and the maximum daily energy requirement to touch 218 MU in the coming days due to summer, the power utilities are striving to ensure smooth supply to all the sectors.

Power consumption in the State had reached 213 MU on March 9, which was met successfully by the utilities.

In fact, the demand had risen significantly compared to 2017. The demand on March 9, 2017, was 161 MU. The demand had crossed 213 MU the same day in 2021, largely due to rising economic activity.

Keeping this in view, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the Energy Department to prepare an action plan to ensure uninterrupted supply during summer.

Accordingly, Energy Secretary N. Srikant instructed the officials to take steps.

The Discoms are contemplating buying power from the exchanges, while utilising the long -term power generation sources. Emphasis has been laid on maintaining the required coal stocks at the thermal plants and measures are being taken to avoid shutdowns.

Besides, utilisation of additional gas generation has been planned by the Discoms. Special attention is paid to power supply to the farm sector.

On its part, the Transco augmented the capacity of power transformers and took steps to avoid overloading of extra HT lines.