Power tariff will be decided without affecting anyone: APERC Chairman

‘Interests of consumers and financial well-being of DISCOMS will be considered’

On the concluding day of the three-day public hearing on power policy and power tariff on Thursday, APERC Chairman C.V. Nagarjuna Reddy said the tariff would be decided in a “balanced manner without affecting anyone adversely.”

In all, 60 persons participated in the public hearing held in the online mode at the APEPDCL office in the city.

Mr. Nagarjuna Reddy expressed happiness that none of the participants complained about power interruptions. He pointed out that the decision on the tariff would be taken after taking into consideration the interests of the consumers and the financial well-being of the power companies.

Uninterrupted power

Deputy Secretary (Energy) B.A.V.P. Kumar Reddy said the State government was committed to supplying uninterrupted 24 x 7 power at affordable price to the households, and commercial and industrial sectors, and nine hours of quality free power to the agricultural sector.

Fixed charge debt

The DISCOMS in the State were among the power companies in the country with the lowest distribution losses, Mr. Kumar Reddy said, and added that they were, however, facing high fixed charge debt of ₹82,038 crore and losses of over ₹26,961 crore and other challenges.

For aqua farmers

He also pointed out that the State government was committed to providing subsidy to the aqua farmers and SC / ST home users. Mr. Kumar Reddy said the government would support the APERC measures to ensure transparent and fair purchase of electricity, keeping in view the financial stability of power companies and the convenience of the consumers.

Farm meters

Mr. Kumar Reddy also said that as part of the ‘YSR Free Agricultural Electricity Scheme’, it had been decided to install meters to all agricultural electricity connections from the year 2021-22 to ensure transparency and quality nine-hour free power.

DPR on RDSS

According to Mr. Kumar Reddy, to reduce electricity losses, to modernise the electrical system, to install prepaid meters and to train employees, a DPR worth ₹17,620 crore has been sent to the Central government under the scheme, ‘Revamped Distribution Sector’ (RDSS).

CMDs of APEPDCL, APSPDCL, and APCPDCL K. Santosha Rao, H. Haranatha Rao, and J. Padma Janardhan Reddy, APERC Secretary C. Ramakrishna, and APEPDCL Directors K. Rajabapaih, B. Ramesh Prasad, and D. Chandram were among others who participated. APERC members P. Rajagopal Reddy and Thakur Ram Singh were present.