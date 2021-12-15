‘Power tariff in A.P. lower compared to neighbouring States’

Every unit saved is equal to two units generated, says SPDCL CMD

The power tariff proposed and okayed by the Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) for the 2022-23 financial year is much lower compared to Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu, and there will be no hike in charges for the households consuming 0-30 units by following energy-saving measures, said Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Company Limited CMD H. Haranath Rao.

Addressing a press conference after speaking to staff and consumers on the occasion of Energy Conservation Day on Tuesday, Mr. Haranath Rao said the focus of the consumers should be on saving power and every unit saved was equal to two units generated, thus putting lesser pressure on natural resources.

Giving a detailed account of the hike proposed in each category for domestic and HT consumers, he said that the net per unit tariff for the Domestic Category I group A, B, and C consumers will vary from ₹1.45 (0-30 units) to ₹9.95 (>500 units) in 13 different categories. For the LT Commercial category and others, it will vary from ₹6.90 to ₹12.25 per unit. For industries, it will vary from ₹3.75 to ₹7.45 per unit.

The stress was on conservation of energy utilising green and renewable energy as far as possible, he added.