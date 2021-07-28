Power supply to 45 tribal hamlets affected

In spate: Houses submerged in floodwater in East Godavari district.

POLAVARAM (WEST GODAVARI DT.)

28 July 2021 00:05 IST

Tribals urge Collector to supply solar lamps, arrange generators

Many tribal villages on either side of the river bank plunged into darkness for the last few days owing to floods in the Godavari. The Kondareddy and Koya tribal people are staying in the forests in constant fear.

Electric poles, some about 20 feet tall, and houses were submerged in flood waters. There is no power supply to the tribal habitations in Devipatnam, Chintur, Yetapaka, Kunavaram, Polavaram and Velerupadu mandals in East and West Godavari districts. More than 3,000 families are living in the villages.

Officials of AP Eastern Power Distribution Corporation (APEPDCL) said that power supply was stopped as the flood water touched the main conductors at Polavaram.

APEPDCL Jangareddygudem Executive Engineer K. Meghanath Ambedkar said power supply was disrupted to 18 villages in Polavaram mandal alone. Power would be restored once flood receded, he said. Mr. Ambedkar said as the river was in spate, water was touching the power cables and some poles were in water.

Collector Kartikeya Misra directed the APEPDCL officials to prepare plans for laying new lines by erecting towers through the forests. He asked the officials to send the proposals for laying new lines.

“We are living in constant fear. Many poisonous snakes and insects and pythons are moving in the forests. Reptiles problem is more due to floods,” said K. Krishna Reddy, a resident of Koruturu.

“To save ourselves from the floods, we shifted to the hill. There is no power for the last few days. We request the Collector to supply solar lamps and arrange generators to protect us from snakes and animals,” said Vijaya, a villager.

Mr. Misra directed the K.R. Puram ITDA and Revenue officers to supply solar lamps and arrange generators immediately. “We are discussing with the K.R. Puram ITDA, Revenue and other departments personnel for restoring power,” Mr. Ambedkar added.