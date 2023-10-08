Power supply in tune with growing industrial activity in Andhra Pradesh, says official

October 08, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Andhra Pradesh government has increased power supply to the industry sector in accordance with the growing industrial activities in the State, Special Chief Secretary (Energy) K. Vijayanand has said.

Speaking at an interactive session with the senior executives of Energy Efficiency Service Limited (EESL), Mr. Vijayanand said that the government was keen on employing advanced energy-efficient technologies to ensure sustainability of the power sector.

EESL Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Vishal Kapoor, who participated in the session in virtual mode, agreed in principle to provide support to the State.

Mr. Vijayanand said the growth indicators of the State spoke volumes about its commitment to ushering in green and sustainable energy. The State’s power utilities had been meeting the demand of 218 MUs, a significant jump from the 162 MU-mark four years ago. The Discoms had supplied power round-the-clock and had met the highest demand of more than 262 MUs during the summer, he said.