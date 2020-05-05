Andhra Pradesh

Power supply disrupted as rain batters Anantapur

A tree uprooted due to gale in Rayadurg mandal in Anantapur district on Tuesday.

Several mandals experience gales and hailstorms

Heavy rain, along with gusty wind, battered Rayadurg and its neighbouring mandals of Anantapur district on Tuesday evening, resulting in uprooting of trees and electricity poles.

Restoration works on

Even as it was a welcome rain for many, many villages plunged into darkness owing to the damage to the power lines.

Uprooted trees fell on the power lines and disrupted the power supply as electricity distribution company officials were busy in the restoration works. The remaining parts of the district also experienced isolated rain and hailstorms. The rain continued to lash several mandals for more than an hour, feeding the streams. Rain continued in Gooty, Rayadurg, Vjrakarur, Gummagatta and Settur till 6.30 p.m. on Tuesday. Pattikanda, Tuggali and Nandikotkur in Kurnool district also recorded heavy rain in the evening and some other mandals witnessed mild showers. No damage was done to the power lines in this areas.

