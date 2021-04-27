Power staff seek frontline worker status

The AP State Power Employees’ Joint Action Committee (APSPE-JAC) has appealed to the government to recognise the power sector as an essential sector and the electricity employees as frontline workers/corona warriors basically to boost their morale.

In a representation to the APTransco CMD, JAC office-bearers P. Chandra Sekhar, M. Veda Vyasa Rao and B. Sai Krishna said the electricity employees were discharging their duties 24X7 during the COVID crisis and many of them lost their lives due to the infection.

They requested the management to allow rotation of employees, restrict attendance to 50% and to permit work from home to the extent possible. Besides, they wanted nodal officers to be appointed at the headquarters and at the circle / plant level to sort out issues faced by the employees.