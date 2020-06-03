Power shutdown in Vizag tomorrow

APEPDCL will impose power shutdown in various areas in the city on June 5 to undertake maintenance works in certain feeders in Asilmetta section (Seethammadhara).
There will no power supply from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. in NE Layout, parts of Seethammadhara area, NRI Hospital area, Abhaya Anjaneya temple, Shirdi Sai temple, Krishna Mandir Uproad and Sai Hill View Park areas. Power supply will not be available from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. in Seethampeta main road, Vijaya Hospital, Gurdwara, Santhipuram, GVK Plaza, Rama Hospital and Reliance Petrol Bunk areas.
Power supply will not be available from 11 a.m. to noon in ASE Nagar, VUDA Children’s Park, R&B Quarters, Shirdi Sai temple road and SFS School areas.
