Power sector suffered during YSRCP term in Andhra Pradesh, says Union Minister Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had ushered in reforms in the power sector keeping in view the rising demand and did not increase the tariffs during his term between 2014 and 2019, Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar said on November 7, 2024 (Thursday).

Addressing a public meeting at Thallayapalem in Amaravati on the occasion of the inauguration of several power infrastructure projects, Dr. Chandra Sekhar said the previous YSRCP government tried to withdraw the Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) entered into by the TDP government, and increased the tariffs nine times during its five-year term.

Under the visionary leadership of Mr. Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amaravati started getting funds again, he said.

“As long as the NDA is intact, nobody can destroy Amaravati. The Central government is giving ₹15,000 crore for the development of the capital city,” he said.

Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar alleged that the YSRCP government’s policies had led to disintegration of the power sector.

Mr. Ravi Kumar said ₹2,000 crore would be spent on laying underground cables in Amaravati. He further said that solar and wind energy generation would be promoted in the State.

