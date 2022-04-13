Power sector PRC extends time for submitting representations

The Pay Revision Commission for power sector employees has invited suggestions from the unions and associations on revised pay scales before April 30, 2022.

Commission chairman Manmohan Singh stated in a press release that the time had been extended to enable the employees associations who had not submitted their representations to do so by April 30.

The representations could be handed over to the PRC during office hours up to 5 p.m. from Tuesday to Friday, Dr Manmohan Singh said and added that no further extension would be given since the PRC report was to be submitted to the government on time.